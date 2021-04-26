Blue Devils split with Yellowjackets on Saturday

The Riverland Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against RCTC as the Blue Devils (23-5 overall) took game one 4-2, before losing 4-1 in the nightcap in Seltz Field Saturday.

Maxwell Schumacher struck out nine to win game one for RCC.

RCC 4, RCTC 2

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Hayden Siebers, 1-for-2, double, R, BB; Jeremy Vega, 1-for-3; Andrew Wedwick, 1-for-3, double, R; Tyler Nelson, 0-for-2, BB; Drew Copley, 0-for-1, R, 2 BBs; Paxton Nelson, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R

RCTC 4, RCC 1

RCC pitching: Siebers (L) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Siebers, 1-for-3, RBI; Nelson, 1-for-2; Jose Lopez, 1-for-3, double, R; Copley, double, 1-for-3