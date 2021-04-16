Blue Devils sweep Minnesota State-Fergus Falls

The Riverland Community College baseball team swept Minnesota-State Fergus Falls by scores of 11-4 and 10-3 in Seltz Field Thursday.

Tyler Nelson had three RBIs on the day for the Blue Devils (17-3 overall).

RCC 11, Minnesota State 4

RCC pitching: Luis Nunez (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K; Angelo Alvarado, 3 IP, 3 BB, 0 R, 2 K

RCC hitting: Paxton Nelson, 0-for-3, BB; Andrew Wedwick, 1-for-2, triple, 2 R, BB; Hayden Siebers, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Javier Diaz, BB; Tyler Nelson, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Jose Lopez, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Jackson Leleux, 1-for-2, BB; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-1, doble, RBI, BB; Jake Bryant, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB

RCC 10, Minnesota State 3

RCC pitching: Austin Lunde (W) 5 ⅔ IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 5 K; Nick Adamy (S) 1 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R

RCC hitting: Nelson, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Drew Copley, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 3 R, BB; Wedwick, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, BB; Jeremy Vega, 2-for-4; Nelson, 0-for-4, RBI; Angelo Alvarado, 1-for-2, double, R, BB; Bryant, 1-for-2, double, R, RBI, BB; Viola, 1-for-3, R; Hadyen Siebers, BB, R