Bruins put up five goals to beat Bobcats
The Austin Bruins stormed past the Bismarck Bobcats 5-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.
Ben Oakland scored his first two goals of the season for the Bruins in the third period and Tyler Shea stopped 29 of the 30 shots he saw in net.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bismarck 0 1 0 – 1
Austin 0 2 3 – 5
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Carson Riddle (Connor Mylymok) (poewr play) 1:49
(A) Barrett Brooks (Mason Poolman) 15:09
(B) John Ziskie (Austin Schwartz) 18:08
Third period
(A) Ben Oakland 3:38
(A) Mylymok (Garrett Dahm, Ben Dexheimer) 7:09
(A) Oakland (Poolman) 15:53
Shots: Austin – 28; Bismarck – 30
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Bismarck – 0-for-4
Austin boys tennis team drops two to start season
The Austin boys tennis team was swept in its home opener as it lost to Rochester Mayo and Rochester John... read more