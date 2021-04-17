Bruns bashes Blossoms to win over St. Clair

Bobbie Bruns had a big day at the plate as the Awesome Blossoms beat St. Clair 11-5 on the road Friday.

Bruns smashed a homer, and a triple as she went four-for-four with four RBIs for BP (3-1 overall).

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 3 BB, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 BBs; Bobbie Bruns, 4-for-4, HR, triple, 3 R, 4 RBIs, 2 SB, BB; Krohnberg, 0-for-1, R, 4 BBs, SB; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-5, 2 R, SB; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, double, R, 2 BBs, 2 RBIs; Melanie Winzenburg, 1-for-3, R, BB; Aliva Schneider, 1-for-5