Car theft suspect arrested in BP

A Hastings man arrested in Blooming Prairie after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Austin made his first appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Shane Joseph Anderson, 29, has been charged with felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent – and misdemeanor driving after revocation.

According to the court complaint, an Austin police officer responded to a vehicle theft call at about 12:15 p.m. on April 6 at the Kwik Trip store on Fourth Street Northwest. The reporting party said that he had picked up a hitchhiker in Rochester and that the person drove away in his vehicle, a 2001 Saturn L200, when he went into Hardees to get some food. He reported seeing the vehicle get onto the westbound ramp of Interstate 90.

At about 1:17 p.m., a Mower County Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle report at the Brookside Campground near Blooming Prairie. Upon arrival, the deputy confirmed the vehicle was the one reported stolen. A canine officer responded to the area, but the suspect was not found.

An hour later, the man who reported the vehicle being found on the property notified law enforcement that he had located the suspect in the woods near a burn pit on the north side of the property. Law enforcement responded to the area and announced that a police canine was being deployed, after which the suspect, Anderson, surrendered. Anderson was shirtless, covered in mud and not wearing any shoes.

Anderson was read a Miranda warning and told deputies he had been released from the Steele County Jail earlier in the day and had gone to Rochester. He indicated that he had a “mental health emergency” that caused him to steal the Saturn. Anderson was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin for evaluation and was medically cleared before being taken to the Mower County Jail.

While at the hospital, the Saturn’s owner identified Anderson as the person who stole his vehicle.

A review of Anderson’s criminal history shows prior convictions for burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and drug possession.

Anderson will appear in court again on April 22.