April 9, 2021

Club News: Y Women’s Club

By Daily Herald

Published 5:21 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Y’s Women met April 8 at the Hormel Historic Home.

Donna Maas introduced the speaker Carmen Tribbett.  She is the author of the children’s book, “The Monster Dog.”  It is a delightful and heart warming story of a dog named Tassie, a shih tzu, the beloved dog of Carmen and her husband Ken.  In the story Tassie a small dog with a big heart teaches the children about Alzeimer’s disease and the changes it causes in their loved ones.

Pam de leon was welcomed as a guest.

Hostesses were Nancy Towne, Joyce Anderson and Marlys Dunlop.

A gift was presented to Holly Johnson with our thanks for her help with the Y’s Women.

Sharon Jensen told of a suggestion for a project for the club to take part in, more details at the next meeting.

Callers will call with information for the May meeting.

