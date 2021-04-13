Cold weather puts a hold on area games for Tuesday
A burst of cold weather has put a damper on the prep sports schedule for area schools on Tuesday.
While most events have been wiped out, the Austin boys golf team is still hosting Albert Lea at 2:30 p.m. and the Austin softball team will host Faribault at the Packer Dome at 5 p.m.
