Cold weather puts a hold on area games for Tuesday

By Daily Herald

Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

A burst of cold weather has put a damper on the prep sports schedule for area schools on Tuesday.

While most events have been wiped out, the Austin boys golf team is still hosting Albert Lea at 2:30 p.m. and the Austin softball team will host Faribault at the Packer Dome at 5 p.m.

