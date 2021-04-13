County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,479 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 120 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 75 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Monday, April 11, 15,890 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 51 percent, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 10,250 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary. The MDH also reports that 81 percent of Mower County residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose.

Statewide, the MDH reported 545,404 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 24,604 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 28,509 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,830 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,962 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,319 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.