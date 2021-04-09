County sees decrease in active COVID cases as state sees increase

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,450 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 120 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Mower County Health and Human Services Director Crystal Peterson, approximately 44 cases are active in Mower County, a decrease of 31 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, April 7, 15,507 Mower County residents, or about 50 percent, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 9.551 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 537,828 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 25,799 are still active.

As of Friday, 28,106 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,765 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,932 on Friday. Of those, 4,310 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.