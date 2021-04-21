Craig C. Byam, 49

Craig Clarence Byam, age 49, passed away Monday April 19, 2021 at home.

Craig was born on February 8, 1972 in Austin, Minnesota to Lowell and Lorraine (Kemna) Byam. He grew up in Austin and graduated from Pacelli Catholic High School in 1990.

Craig was most recently a SMART Transit driver and prior to that a direct care staff at The Mentor Network. He also worked in orthotics and prosthetics in Rochester, MN after receiving a degree from White Bear Community College. When not at work, he enjoyed tinkering on cars with his older brother, working outdoors, keeping his lawn immaculate, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his parents, Lowell and Lorraine (Kemna) Byam, Austin, MN; brother and sister-in-law, Perry James and Kimberly (Forcelle) Byam, Austin, MN; sister and brother-in-law, Michaela (Byam) and Timothy Charleston, Roseville, MN; and three nieces, Brianna Byam, and Amelia and Imogene Charleston.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Raúl Silva officiating. There will be a 10 a.m. visitation prior to Mass at Queen of Angels Catholic Church.

Craig’s service will be live streamed on Mayer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com