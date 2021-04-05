Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Louden, 82

Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Louden, age 82, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Betty DeShaw was born to William and Luella (Ristow) DeShaw on January 20, 1939, in Farmington, Minnesota. She attended country school then Rosemount Schools and obtained her GED. On February 18, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Edward Louden in Austin. Elizabeth worked as a real estate agent in McGregor, Minnesota. She was a past member of Beautiful Savior Church in Austin. Some of Betty’s favorite past times were cooking, gardening, reading, fishing, and raising her children. She loved spending time at their lake home in McGregor.

Survivors include her children, Carmen (Dennis) Larrison of Rochester, MN, Catherine (Wayne) Techau of Rochester, MN, Carolyn (Christopher) Trost of Stacy, MN, Connie Louden of Austin, MN; daughter-in-law, Mei Louden of Johnston, IA; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three brothers, John, Robert and Raymond; three sisters, Mary, Margaret and Patricia. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Luella DeShaw; husband, Edward Louden; son, John; and her sister, Irene.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mark’s Living or Heartland Hospice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.