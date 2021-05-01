Fairmont edges out Austin boys tennis team
The Austin boys tennis team lost to Fairmont 4-3 in Paulson Tennis Courts FridaY.
Joey Schammel and Max Larson each won singles matches for the Packers (2-6 overall).
Singles
No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Ameya Komaragiri (F) 6-4 , 6-3
No. 2 Thomas Klanderud (F) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1
No. 3 Parker Vetter (F) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-2
No. 4 Max Larson (A) def. Noah Vetter, (F) 6-2 , 7-6 (2)
Doubles
No. 1 Jack Hagen/Ian Fortune (F) def. Cade Morrison/Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-2
No. 2 Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) def. Carter Quist/Sebastian Castro (F) 6-4 , 6-3
No. 3 Weston Loughmiller/Dominic Lund-May (F) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-2 , 7-5
Awesome Blossoms girls golfers stay in the driver’s seat for Gopher Conference title
The Blooming Prairie girls golf team remained in their place in the Gopher Conference title chase when it took first... read more