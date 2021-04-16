April 16, 2021

Funeral notice: Linda Ann Jakobson, 76

By Daily Herald

Published 6:58 am Friday, April 16, 2021

June 23, 1944-April 14, 2021

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – Linda Ann Jakobson, 76, Blooming Prairie, Minn., died Wednesday, April 14, in her home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at First Baptist Church in Blooming Prairie. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie Cemetery.

