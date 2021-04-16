Funeral notice: Nathan Nemitz, 95

Sept. 26, 1925-Nov. 16, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nathan Nemitz, 95, Austin, Minn., died Monday, Nov. 16, in Comforcare Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. Father John Sullivan will officiate. Military rites will be provided by Austin Post 91, American Legion and Olaf B. Damm Post 1216. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.

