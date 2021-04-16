Funeral notice: William Hardy, 90
Sept. 4, 1930-Oct. 24, 2020
AUSTIN, Minn. – William Hardy, 90, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 24, in his home.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Keys to Life Apostolic Church in Austin. The Rev. Randy Hardy and Pastor David Simerson will officiate.
Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.
clasenjordan.com
You Might Like
Mary J. Olson, 91
Mary J. Olson, 91 Mary Jane Olson (Thorn), age 91 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 12,... read more