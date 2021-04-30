Gary P. Gondreau

Gary Phillip Gondreau, age 76, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Gary was born September 10, 1944 in Austin, Minnesota, to Elmer and June (Jaeggi) Gondreau. He attended Austin schools and graduated from Pacelli High School. In October of 1966, Gary married Jeanne Hall at the Church of Christ in Austin. The couple lived in Minneapolis for a time and returned to Austin in 1976. Gary worked for Honeywell for a short time before starting his longtime career with Napa Echlin Manufacturing as a salesman, covering Minnesota, South Dakota, parts of Wisconsin and then transferring to Colorado. Gary and Jeanne moved to Denver, Colorado in 1987, where they enjoyed the mild climate, sightseeing in the mountains, and watching their grandchildren grow. The couple moved back to Austin in November of 2017. In his spare time, Gary liked golfing, fishing, and most of all enjoyed time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey (Heather) Gondreau of St. Michael, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Jessica, Benjamin (Joyce), Abigail (Jacob) and her twin, C.J., Madison, Gabriel; three great grandchildren, Kylie, Evan and Oliver; and sister, Joy (David) Zerby of Fredericksburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and June Gondreau; wife, Jeanne Gondreau in 2020; daughter, Kari in 2016; two brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation take place one hour before the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.