Get to Know: Hayfield senior Alexis Ward

Alexis Ward is a senior at Hayfield.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I used to compete in softball and track, but these past couple years I’ve been more focused on just basketball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: When I was a freshman and we were playing a home JV game in Hayfield and coach (Fred) Kindschy put me in for one of my first times on JV and. It was a close game, I splashed three threes in a row and we won the game! In the locker room after we all talked, he looked at me and said “I knew you could do it kid.” That was the day I started believing in myself.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: One thing sports, mostly basketball, has taught me is to never give up, cause the game could change at any moment, and to always participate in three-point celebrations while on the bench.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Aaron Rodgers, who was never one to give up even when he got knocked down or had a bad game. He always came back better and stronger.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I could have a conversation with anyone, it would be my grandpa. My grandpa died a couple years back, but he was always the one to push me and help me get through everything, even when I thought there was nothing left. He is the one that set me on this path through life and he always was there when I needed him the most.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: A year ago I found out that I had a heart problem and that it could keep me from playing sports and living a normal life. After a lot of testing, they found out that I have a valve on my heart that doesn’t function properly, and if I were to overwork myself I could collapse. They kept an eye on it, I did monthly tests and they gave me medication to where I can still play sports, but at a lower level. I was still a little scared. When I would play basketball or just do regular physical activity, I would be so scared and I wouldn’t play to my full potential. But then one day I just stopped being scared. I’ve had to overcome fear of not knowing what might happen to continue the path of life.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Go to the police academy and become a police officer or something in the medical field.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Either bacon cheeseburgers or pasta.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: A little undecided, but either police academy or nursing school.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through a pandemic is rough; I dislike the number of things we miss out on, with sports being one of the main things. I’ve also recently lost my grandma due to this pandemic. Another thing is just going out and spending time with friends and family is one of the hardest things right now.