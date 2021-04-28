Hayfield baseball team bounces back to edge out Medford

The Hayfield baseball team survived an early scare to stay unbeaten as they beat Medford (1-4 overall) 6-4 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Joey Tempel came on in relief to get two straight outs when Medford had the bases loaded and had already taken a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning. Hayfield (6-0 overall) bounced back with five runs to go up 6-3 in the bottom of the third inning.

Hayfield pitching: Isaiah Tepel, 2 ⅓ IP, 2 H, 5 BB, 3 ER, 1 J=K, 1 HBP; Joey Tempel (W) ⅔ IP, 0 R; Ethan Pack (S) 4 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Joey Tempel, 0-for-3, BB; Karver Heydt, 2-for-4, R; Lucas Hansen, 1-for-2, 2 BBs, R; Isaiah Tempel, 0-for-3, BB; Ethan Slaathaug, 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB; Erik Bunugm, 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB; Isaac Watson, 1-for-2, double, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Kobe Foster, 0-for-3