Hendrickson strikes out 14 as Vikings take down Blossoms
The Hayfield softball team took down Blooming Prairie (4-2 overall) 7-2 in Hayfield Thursday.
Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out 14 for the Vikings (3-1 overall).
Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 14 K
Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 3-for-4, 3 R; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Kylie Freeburg, 2-for-4, R; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Beaver, 0-for-2, BB; Jo Tempel, 1-for-2, double, R, BB; Taylor Dick, 1-for-3, RBI
BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Allison Krohnberg, 1-for-4; Bobbie Bruns, 0-for-4, RBI; Maren Forstyek, 1-for-4, RBI; Lexie Steckelberg, 1-for-3; Aliva Schneider, 1-for-3; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-2, BB
Nelsen homers as Rebels down Lyle-Pacelli softball team
The Southland softball team used a 10-run first inning to garner momentum as it beat Lyle-Pacelli (0-2 overall) 22-7 in... read more