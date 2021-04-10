Jamey Helgeson: Update on the 26th annual Rose Sale deliveries

Due to circumstances beyond our control (COVID-19 related issues where roses are shipped from), we had to postpone our 26th annual Rose Sale Pick-Up and Delivery Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, until a date to be determined in June.

We should have a new date announced in May. Volunteer shifts will be switched to the new date, once it has been decided, and you will be notified via email. Once you have been notified, please let us know if you need to change or cancel your volunteer shift. We will continue to accept rose sale orders on our website at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale until further notice. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact LIFE Mower County at (507) 433-8994 or info@lifemowercounty.org.

President Unveils proposal for disability investment

On March 31, President Joe Biden unveiled a major infrastructure proposal. The package includes a $400 billion investment in the nation’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system, which can be used to support and grow the direct care workforce, expand service delivery, and eliminate waiting lists so that people with disabilities and unpaid family caregivers can return to the economy.

HHS announces vaccine expansion for the developmentally disabled

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $100 million in funding to expand vaccine access for older adults and people with disabilities.

Funds can be used for scheduling assistance, transportation, direct support services needed to receive the vaccine, connection to in-home vaccines, and education about the importance of vaccines. Approximately $5 million will be dedicated to a national hotline.

The additional funds will be distributed as follows:

• State Units on Aging and Area Agencies on Aging ($50 million)

• Aging and Disability Resource Centers ($26 million)

• Centers for Independent Living ($5 million)

• University Centers of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities ($4 million)

• Protection and Advocacy systems ($4 million)

• State Councils on Developmental Disabilities ($4 million)

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual Zumba 1010, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Cooking, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Spring Fling Dance Party, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Virtual Spring SO Fit 6 Week Fitness Challenge Check-in, 5 p.m.

April 19: Virtual Zumba 101, 3:30 p.m.

April 20: Virtual Music and Movement, 6 p.m.

April 21: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

April 22: Virtual Trivia, 4 p.m.

April 23: Virtual Bingo with Prizes, 6 p.m.

April 24: Reverse Parade at 1:30 p.m. and Virtual Spring SO Fit 6 Week Fitness Challenge Check In, 5 p.m.