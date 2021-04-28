Jordison shoots a 37 to lead BP boys to a first place finish at home
The Blooming Prairie boys golf team took first place a five-team meet in BP Tuesday.
Colin Jordison shot a 37 to take first for the Awesome Blossoms and Keegan Bronson shot a 40 to take fourth for Hayfield.
Team standings: 1. Blooming Prairie 163; 2. Faribault Academy 177; 3. United South Central 181; 4. New Richland-HEG 203; 5. Maple River 204
BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 37; Kollyn Alwes, 47; David Kartes, 47; Garret Farr, 41; Colby Johnson, 38; Brady Johnson, 49
Hayfield scoring: Keegan Bronson, 40; Sam Tucker, 51; Ty Bronson, 54
You Might Like
Packer boys take second in Red Wing track and field meet
The Austin boys track and field team took second in the Red Wing quadrangular Tuesday. Joseph Walker won the high... read more