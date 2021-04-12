JWP tops BP baseball team in opener

The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost its season opener at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 10-9 in eight innings on the road Friday.

JWP won the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

BP pitching: Chris Naatz (L) 2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 ER, 3 K; Alex Miller, 5 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Charlie Heimerman, 0-for-2, RBI, 3 BBs; Lane Lembke, 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BBs; Cole Christianson, 0-for-3, R, BB; Luke Larkoski, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Dylan Johnson, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Naatz, 0-for-4, BB; Miller, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, R, 3 BBs; Drew Kittelson, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R, BB; Mitchell Fiebiger, 0-for-2, R, BB