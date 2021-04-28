July 5, 1972 – April 27, 2021

HUTCHINSON, Minn. – Kayla L. Neisen, 48, Hutchinson, Minn., died Tuesday, April 27, in Hutchinson.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The gathering will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.