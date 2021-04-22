Marilyn A. Dulitz, 84

Marilyn Anne (Bolgren) Dulitz, 84 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Methodist Campus following her battle with colon cancer.

Marilyn was born November 19, 1936 in Hayfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Otto and Anna (Goehtz) Bolgren. She grew up on her parent’s farm near Waltham. Marilyn was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church of Waltham. She attended Waltham School, and graduated with the Class of 1954 from Austin High School. Marilyn went on to earn her Associate Degree from Austin Community College.

One June 22, 1957 she was united in marriage to Norman W. Dulitz at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church of Waltham. They lived the first 5 ½ years of married life on the farm near Waltham before moving to their home in Austin in 1962.

For many years Marilyn worked as a secretary at Austin High School. She had a special love for children, and over the years cared for many children in their homes as well as volunteering her time in church nurseries.

Marilyn was very active in her church as well as her community. At St. Michael’s she taught Sunday school, bible school, was involved in WELCA as well as the Martha and Deborah Circles, and served many years as the cradle roll chairperson. She was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross, an active member of the Austin Christian Women’s Club, leader of Macular Degeneration Support Group at the Austin Senior Center, and comforted many residents of area nursing homes and group homes. Marilyn was a great cook, and enjoyed reading, drawing and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman W. Dulitz on June 3, 1988; parents, Otto and Anna (Goehtz) Bolgren; sister, Elaine (Francis) Miller; niece, Beth Burhow.

Marilyn is survived by her beloved son, Peter; by nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29th at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Waltham with Vicar Jackie Short officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin, and will continue on Thursday morning for one hour prior to services at church. Masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and all MN Department of Health COVID 19 protocols will be followed.