Mark H. Wrolson, 65

Mark Henry Wrolson, 65, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home after a fight with cancer on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Mark was born October 17, 1955 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Henry and Isabel (Stahl) Wrolson. He attended school in Austin and then served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1976. On June 23, 1990 he married the love of his life, Anita Kunze.

In his spare time, he loved to work on cars, garden, go hunting and fishing and most of all spend time with his family.

Mark put his family at the forefront of his life, even providing day care for the grandkids, He was a good husband, a great father, and an awesome grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Isabel Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Pauline Kunze and brother-in-law, Robert Mathis.

Mark is survived by his wife: Anita Wrolson of Austin; daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa and Jake Haugen of Waseca, MN; Rachel and Lance Sorensen of Austin; grandchildren: Xander Haugen, Katelyn Johnson, Shyla Haugen, Leah Haugen, and Charlotte Sorensen; siblings: JoAnn and Richard Chinander, Cheryl Wrolson, Merlin and Callie Anderson, Perry and Carol Anderson, Rich and Jill Anderson; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Richard Chinander officiating. Military honors by Austin Post #91, American Legion and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216, VFW. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.