Mower County Commissioner Special General Election Tuesday, April 13

The Special General Election for the Mower County District 1 County Commissioner vacancy will be held on Tuesday.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

John Mueller and Tim Duren are the two candidates running for seat and will fill the vacancy left behind when Commissioner Tim Gabrielson passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.

Only voters living in Commissioner District 1 will vote in the special election and includes the townships of Lansing, Red Rock, Udolpho, and Waltham as well as the cities of Brownsdale, Mapleview, Waltham, and the 1st Ward, 1st Precinct of the City of Austin.

To find out if you live in Mower County District 1, voters can go to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ or call the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 507-437-9535.