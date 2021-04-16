Nearly 1.5 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in MN

ST. PAUL — State health officials say more than 3.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota and 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Almost half the vaccine eligible population, age 16 and older, has gotten at least one dose of vaccine, the Minnesota Department of Health said.

State health officials reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 2,299 infections, bringing the state totals to 6,995 deaths and 552,117 infections.

“We continue to say, we really are in a race against time to get Minnesotans protected,” said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm.

State data shows the vaccines appear to be highly effective in Minnesota, but that a tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Minnesotans contracted COVID-19.

Of the 1.5 million people fully vaccinated in Minnesota, 561 individuals contracted COVID-19 with 66 needing hospitalization, nine requiring intensive care and six fatalities, the latest data from the Department of Health showed.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were effective at 90% after two doses, the Centers for Disease Control reported recently after a real-world study beyond the controlled studies.

State leaders urged residents to continue wearing masks and socially distance in public, as well as staying home when sick, to reduce transmitting the virus.