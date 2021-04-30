Nelson homers as Athletics beat Mabel-Canton 18-0

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team shutout Mabel-Canton (0-5 overall) 18-0 in five innings Thursday.

Cole Walter struck out nine for LP (6-0 overall) and Jed Nelson had a homer and five RBIs.

LP pitching: Cole Walter (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 9 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 2-for-2, triple, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-1, double, 4 R, RBI; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Jed Nelson, 1-for-3, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-4, R; Jayden Lewis, 2-for-4, double, R