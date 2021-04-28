Our opinion: Bring your best

Each year the Austin Daily Herald has provided a Best of Mower County Award contest. Year after year,

this continues to be an opportunity for our local businesses to shine. This year, we have strengthened the program to include a nomination round before the voting round, all on an enhanced digital platform. Only the top five nominated in each category will make the ballot round.

Mower County businesses need your help! Hop on the Herald website and visit the contest tab or use your smartphone/tablet camera on the QR code below to take you directly to the nomination round of the Best of Mower County Awards. The nomination round is only available online. The voting round will be available online and in print on June 9, 2021. Be sure to share with your friends to nominate once per day between Tuesday, April 27, 2021, and Saturday, May 15, 2021.

One lucky participant who makes nominations will win $50 in Chamber Certificates. You can nominate once per day and need to nominate in at least ten categories each time. The voting round will be between June 4, 2021, and July 7, 2021. Remember to come back to vote and for another chance to win a prize.

Nominations and votes are not for sale; however, if you are a local business owner or manager, it’s a good time to remind people to nominate you. Contact us at 507-434-2220 to ask how to advertise on the nomination platform.