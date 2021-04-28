Over 14K Mower residents have received 2 COVID vaccines

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,551 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 124 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 40 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Sunday, April 25, 17,341 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 56%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 14,118 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 570,518 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 21,408 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 29,918 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 6,081 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,091 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,354 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.