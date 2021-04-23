Over 17K Mower County residents have been vaccinated at least once

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,534 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 123 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 45 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Wednesday, April 21, 17,005 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 55%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 12,996 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 564,584 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 24,843 are still active.

As of Friday, 29,589 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 6,023 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,064 on Friday. Of those, 4,344 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.