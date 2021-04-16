Packer baseball team edged by Falcons in eight innings
The Austin baseball team lost at Faribault (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big Nine) by a score of 3-2 after the Packers committed a balk that allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday.
Austin (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Nine) had runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, but it couldn’t plate a run
