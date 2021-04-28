Packer boys take second in Red Wing track and field meet

The Austin boys track and field team took second in the Red Wing quadrangular Tuesday.

Joseph Walker won the high jump and Alex Petrik won the 800-meter run for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 119.5; 2. Austin 57; 3. Red Wing 40.5; 4. Rochester John Marshall 40.5

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (second, 19.40)

1600-meter run: Archer Jovaag (ninth, 5:35.75); Matthew Crush (11th, 5:37.29)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (second, 55.02); Blake Petrik (fifth, 55.49)

300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (sixth, 51.99)

800-meter run: Alex Petrik (first, 2:11.61)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (ninth, 25.11)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (fourth, 11:33.36)

Pole vault: Matthew Grush (third, 8-6)

High jump: Joseph Walker (first, 5-8); A’triel Terry (third, 5-6)

Discus: Mason O’Connor (second, 106); Andrew Sayles (fourth, 93-5)

Shot put: Mason O’Connor (second, 37-2); Andrew Sayles (fourth, 35-3); Samuel Eyre (fifth, 35-0)

Triple jump: Roger Olson (fifth, 29-2)