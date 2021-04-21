Packer girls golfers compete in Owatonna
The Austin girls golf team finished with an incomplete score as it competed in the Owatonna triangular Tuesday.
Mallory Brown led the Packers with a score of 117.
Red Wing won the meet with a 390 and Owatonna put up a 401.
Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 117; Anita Rao, 143; Izzy Sellers, 152
You Might Like
Blossoms overpower Cobra softball team
The Blooming Prairie softball team won a slugfest when it beat Triton (1-2 overall) 16-14 in nine innings in Triton... read more