April 21, 2021

  • 34°

Packer girls golfers compete in Owatonna

By Daily Herald

Published 8:14 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The Austin girls golf team finished with an incomplete score as it competed in the Owatonna triangular Tuesday.

Mallory Brown led the Packers with a score of 117.

Red Wing won the meet with a 390 and Owatonna put up a 401.

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 117; Anita Rao, 143; Izzy Sellers, 152

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections