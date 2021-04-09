Packer girls take first at Faribault triangular

The Austin girls track and field team took first and the Packer boys took second at a triangular in Faribault Thursday.

Sarah Wangen won the pole vault, Olivia Walsh won the high jump and Agony Kwot won the 100-meter dash for the Packer girls and Kaden Murley took first in the 400-meter dash for the Packer boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Faribault 64.5; 2. Austin 61; 3. Red Wing 54.5

100-meter dash: Kaden Murley (fourth, 12.07); Joseph Walker (sixth, 12.17)

200-meter dash: A’Triel T. (fourth, 24.86); Walker (fifth, 25.24)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (first, 54.09)

800-meter run: Blake Petrick (first, 2:15.06); Alex Petrick (second, 2:16.03)

1600-meter run: M. Jackson (first, 4:53.58); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 5:26.58)

3200-meter run: M. Jackson (first, 11:00.73)

110-meter hurdles: Brennan Winkels (first, 20.16)

300-meter hurdles: Winkels (fourth, 50.88); Logan O’rourke (fifth, 52.17)

4 x 400-meter relay: Nick A., Casey Berg, Kyle Mayer, Blake Petrick (first, 3:48.62)

High jump: A’Triel T. (second, 5-2)

Pole vault: Matthew Garry (fifth, 7-0)

Long jump: Walker (first, 20-5); A’Triel T. (fourth, 18-11)

Shot put: Andrew Sayles (fourth, 36-1)

Discus: Logan O’Rourke (fourth, 109-9)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Austin 75; 2. Red Wing 65.5; 3. Faribault 44.5

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (second, 13.87); Kendall Gilster (third, 14.89); Kiandra Greene (fourth, 14.91)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (third, 29.20)

400-meter dash: Agony Kowt (first, 1:03.10)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (second, 2:49.08)

1600-meter run: Grace Vortherms (second, 6:50.42)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 12:45.98)

110-meter hurdles: Briella Wempner (second, 12:45.98)

4 x 100-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Kendall Gilster, Briella Wempner, Olivia Walsh (first, 1:02.65)

4 x 200-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Kendall Gilster, Rachel Engelstad, Muye Ojulu (first, 2:04.68)

4 x 400-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, Nadia Vaughn, Muye Ojulu, Agony Kwot (first, 4:56.64)

4 x 800-meter relay: Nadia Vaughn, Grace Vortherms, Marissa Shute, Cassidy Shute (first, 11:34.71)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 4-6); Toria Strampe (second, 4-4)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (first, 7-0)

Long jump: Mary Omot (fourth, 11-10.50)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (third, 32-6)

Shot put: Kaitlynn Ronning (second, 28-6.50); Denni Heimer (third, 28-0)

Discus: Denni Heimer (second, 78-0); Emily Curtis (third, 77-2)