Packer girls take third in rainy meet in Rochester JM
The Austin girls track and field team ran through cold and rainy conditions as it took third place in the Rochester John Marshall quadrangular Wednesday.
Marissa Shute won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:44.85 and Olivia Walsh won the high jump and triple jump for the Packers.
“Despite cool and wet conditions quite a few athletes had season bests so great to see the continued improvement in their performances,” Austin head coach Nancy Jones said.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Mankato West 89; Red Wing 75; 3. Austin 67; 4. Rochester John Marshall 35
100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (second, 13.75); Aual Maker (11th, 15.15)
200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (ninth, 31.78); Kendall Gilster (11th, 32.08); Emily Klapperich (14th, 32.99)
400-meter run: Agony Kwot (third, 1:08.05); Cassidy Shute (fourth, 1:10.08); Muye Ojulu (fifth, 1:10.97)
800-meter run: Marissa Shute (seventh, 2:46.70); Cassidy Shute (10th, 2:51.89)
1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 5:44.85)
3200-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (third, 13:47.25)
100-meter hurdles: Molly Berglund (fourth, 20.15); Briella Wempner (sixth, 20.53)
300-meter hurdles: Hailey Fisher (seventh, 1:05.47)
High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 4-8); Toria Strampe (second, 4-8)
Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (third, 7-0)
Long jump: Duna Oteng (fourth, 12-10)
Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 32-11); Toria Strampe (second, 29-9)
Shot put: Denni Heimer (fifth, 29-4); Mary Omot (eighth, 26-0)
Discus: Denni Heimer (fourth, 79-11); Emily Curtis (seventh, 77-7.50); Mya Walters (eighth, 74-6)
Bundy shoots an 80 for Packers in Rochester Mayo
The Austin boys golf team took second at the Rochester Mayo triangular Wednesday. Ian Bundy led the Packers with an... read more