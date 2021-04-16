Rotary looking for award nominations

The Austin Rotary Club is looking for nominations to honor individuals who make exceptional contributions to the community.

Each person honored receives an engraved plaque at a ceremony held during a special Rotary meeting in October. A $200 donation will be given in the recipient’s name to a local charitable cause of choice.

Award categories:

• Educator of the Year: Teachers, administrators, counselors or other professionals currently employed by a private or public school in Mower County, preschool through college.

• Public Service in Government: Includes anyone currently employed by, or elected to, a local, state or federal government office located in Mower County.

• Community Service: Those working in a paid or volunteer position and epitomize the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”

Criteria for evaluating the nominees includes:

• Completeness of the application

• Demonstration of positive leadership in the community (can be the work community)

• Motivating others to excellence (including colleagues, employees or students)

• Demonstration of outstanding work and/or volunteer performance

• Focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

All nominations must be received by May 9, 2021 and can be emailed to austinrotaryclub@gmail.com or mailed to: Austin Rotary Club If you have any questions, contact: P.O. Box 703 Julie Clinefelter at 507- 433-2391 or Austin, MN 55912 send e-mail to jclinefelter@selco.info.