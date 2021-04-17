Running on the homestretch: Packers host Dean Bishop Invite

The Austin track and field team started to bring back some normalcy as it held its first home meet in two years when they hosted the Dean Bishop Invite at Larry Gilbertson Track and Field Friday.

The Packer boys took fifth out of six teams and the Packer girls finished fifth out of five teams in the meet, which was split into two parts — a girls session and a boys session.

While masks were required between events, the meet brought back some good memories for Austin junior Kaden Murley, who finished second in the 400-meter dash.

“I really don’t think it has changed too much. There’s a lot of energy here,” Murley said. “The only thing that has changed is that we’re social distancing now.”

Murley finished with a time of 54.34 seconds in the 400, but he was mostly excited about the performances of his new teammates, who are making some big strides after a two year hiatus from track and field.

“I see potential for growth. Not just for me in the high jump and the 400, but with everyone,” Murley said. “A’triel (Terry) is growing in the high jump and he had a PR today, Joseph (Walker) is putting work into his 200 and Archer Jovaag hasn’t ran distance all season and he ran the mile today. I could go on and on and say how much improvement I’ve seen in all of these guys. I don’t see COVID slowing us down anytime soon. We’ve still got a long ride for this season and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Austin eighth grader Marissa Shute made her first home track and field meet as a Packer a memorable one as she finished with a strong burst down the final stretch to take second in the 3200-meter run. Shute finished with a time of 12:27.27, which was .03 of a second faster than Mankato East’s Lauren Henkels and just .35 of a second behind Anna Forbord of Northfield.

Having fans at the race was helpful for Shute, but the speed of her competition was even more helpful.

“It’s nice to have people here to cheer you on, but it’s kind of a mental game. I was lucky to have somebody to pace myself with,” Shute said. “Towards the end you get tired, and I just have to tell myself to keep going and push through the pain. It was the final stretch and I knew the faster I ran, the faster I would be done. I was going as fast as I could, pumping my arms and legs as much as I could.”

Austin sophomore Olivia Walsh took second in high jump and third in triple jump and sophomore Sarah Wangen took third in pole vault and fourth in the 100-meter dash.

Joseph Walker took third in long jump, Matthew Grush took third in pole vault, Jackson Marsh took fourth in the 1600-meter run

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 108.5; 2. Rochester Mayo 99; 3. Rochester Century 74; 4. Mankato East 51.5; 5. Austin 21; 6. Northfield 20

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (ninth, 19.15); Jordan Salinas (14th, 21.92)

100-meter dash: Joseph Walker (eighth, 11.99); Roger Olson (17th, 13.41); Matthew Grush (18th, 13.76)

1600-meter run: Jackson Mash (fourth, 4:42.68); Kyle Mayer (16th, 5:24.18); Archer Jovaag (18th, 6:20.10)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (second, 54.34); Blake Petrik (fifth, 55.36); Nicholas Asmus (ninth, 58.50)

300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (11th, 50.15); Jordan Salinas (12th, 51.50)

800-meter run: Alex Petrik (eighth, 2:11.29); Jackson Marsh (ninth, 2:11.34); Nicholas Asmus (18th, 2:30.71)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (ninth, 24.81); Joseph Walker (10th, 24.85); Nathan Ruhter (17th, 27.84)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (ninth, 11:13.42)

Long jump: Joseph Walker (third, 20-2); Nathan Ruhuter (16th, 14-11)

Triple jump: Roger Olson (12th, 27-7.50); Elijah Kline (13th, 25-9); Zachary Evenson (14th, 23-7)

High jump: A’triel Terry (11th, 5-4); Kaden Murley (15th, 5-2)

Pole vault: Matthew Grush (third, 9-0)

Shot put: Samuel Eyre (13th, 34-8.75); Wyatt Thoma (14th, 33-9.50); Joseph Oleson (16th, 29-11.25)

Discus: Kristian Farlinger (seventh, 103-10); Andrew Sayles (15th, 84-8); Mason O’Connor (16th, 83-11)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 123; 2. Mankato East 104; 3. Rochester Mayo 64; 4. Northfield 55; 5. Austin 28

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (fourth, 13.52); Alondra Rodriguez (14th, 15.50); Marion Weke (15th, 16.31)

100-meter hurdles: Briella Wempner (third, 19.39); Hailey Fisher (10th, 22.20)

200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (10th, 31.72); Emily Klapperick (11th, 32.46)

300-meter hurdles: Madelynn Murley (12th, 1:06.14)

400-meter dash: Agony Kwot (eighth, 1:10.50); Muye Ojulu (10th, 1:12.45); Emily Klapperick (13th, 1:20.72)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (10th, 2:45.64)

1600-meter run: Grace Vorherms (11th (6:37.01)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (second, 12:27.27)

Long jump: Sarah Wangen (sixth, 15-3)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (third, 34-0.50); Toria Strampe (ninth, 29-10); Emma Rosheim (12th, 26-2.50)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (second, 5-0); Tora Strampe (fifth, 4-6); Rachel Engelstad (seventh, 4-4)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (third, 7-0); Emily Klapperick (sixth, 6-0)

Shot put: Denni Heimer (eighth, 28-7); Ali Portz (10th, 28-2); Kaitlynn Ronning (11th, 26-00.25)

Discus: Mya Walters (10th, 77-2); Nywaeng Deng (11th, 76-8); Emily Curtis (12th, 75-4)