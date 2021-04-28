Thorson wins State FFA Discussion Meet

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation worked with the Minnesota FFA to sponsor the 19th Farm Bureau FFA Discussion Meet competition. Fifteen regional FFA finalists from across the state competed at the Minnesota State FFA Convention on April 21 held virtually on Zoom.

Mikayla Thorson of the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA Chapter won the competition and Anna Ridenour of the Triton FFA Chapter took second place. Mackenzie Henning of the Jackson County Central FFA Chapter and Livy Johnson of the Ashby FFA Chapter also advanced to the final round. Thorson and Ridenour both receive a college scholarship sponsored by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation.

Other regional winners participating in the Discussion Meet included: Robert Blanchard, Detroit Lakes FFA; Caden Mrazek, Staples Motley FFA; Hannah Baumgartner, Detroit Lakes FFA; Joe Dagel, Russell Tyler Ruthton FFA; Kiya Avery, Triton FFA; Allison Offerdahl, Park Rapids FFA; Logan Clouse, Glencoe Silver Lake FFA; Alexis Ripka, Blooming Prairie FFA; Kayla Zimmerman, Cleveland FFA; Lauren Krieger, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg FFA; and Alex Tupper, AFSA FFA.