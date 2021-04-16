Vikings pound out 19 runs to beat Panthers in season opener

The Hayfield baseball team opened its season up with a 19-10 win over New Richland-HEG on the road Thursday.

Isaiah Tempel picked up the save and he knocked in five runs for Hayfield (1-0 overall), which scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (W) 3 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 7 BB, 9 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 3 HBP; Isaiah Tempel (S) 3 ⅓ IP, 1 BB, 1 ER, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 2-for-3, 3 BBs, 2 R, SB; Joey Tempel, 4-for-6, 3 R, 3 RBIs, 2 SB; Karver Heydt, 3-for-4, BB, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Hansen, 4-for-6, 2 doubles, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Isaiah Tempel, 2-for-3, 2 BBs, 4 R, 5 RBIs, SB; Ethan Slaathaug, 0-for-2, 3 BBs, R; Erik Bungum, 2-for-3, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Isaac Watson, 1-for-1, 2 BBs, HBP, R, 2 RBIs; Nolan Klocke, 0-for-3, BB; Cale Becker, 0-for-1