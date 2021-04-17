Walter leads Lyle-Pacelli boys to an opening win

Lyle-Pacelli opened its baseball season with an 11-1 win in five innings over Spring Grove in Marcusen Park Friday.

Cole Walter struck out seven in three innings for the Athletics (1-0 overall) and he also doubled in a run.

LP pitching: Cole Walter (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 0 R, 7 K; Zach Bollingberg, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 5 K

LP hitting: Walter, 1-for-3, 2 R, double, RBI, BB; Bollingberg, 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Sam Nelsen, 2-for-3, 2 R; Jed Nelson, 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3, R, double, 2 RBIs; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-2, double, RBI, BB; Jayden Lewis, 0-for-2, R, BB; Landon Meyer, 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs