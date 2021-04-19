Wingers rally in the seventh to sweep Austin softball team

The Austin softball team came close, but it lost both games of a doubleheader to Red Wing (4-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine) by scores of 26-0 and 21-10 on Todd Park Saturday.

The nightcap was tied 10-10 after six innings, but the Wingers scored 11 times in the final frame to get the win.

“The Red Wing bats dominated us in the seventh,” Austin head coach Lisa Lage said. “We ran out of gas and our mental game disappeared.”

Madisyn Busker had a pair of RBI doubles and Isabel Stark knocked in four runs to keep the Packers (0-5 overall, 0-4 Big Nine) in the game.

Ava Denzer took the loss in the opener and she mustered Austin’s only hit in that contest.

RW 21, Austin 10

Austin pitching: Abby Van Pelt (L) 7 IP, 22 H, 4 BB, 3 K

Austin hitting: Isabel Stark, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs; Madisyn Busker, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, R, Kate Holtz, 2-for-5, RBI