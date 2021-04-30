Winhawks score eight in the sixth to beat Austin
The Austin baseball team lost to Winona (5-4 overall) 9-4 on the road Thursday.
The Winhawks scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Logan Murphy, Bryce Fisher and Bray Klapperick all had hits during a three-run second inning for Austin (2-7 overall).
You Might Like
Winhawks take down Austin softball team
The Austin softball team lost to Winona (7-2 overall) 17-2 in Todd Park Thursday. The Packers are now 0-10 overall. read more