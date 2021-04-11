Winhawks trounce Packer baseball team 15-1
The Austin baseball team lost to Winona by a score of 15-1 in five innings in Seltz Field Saturday.
Teyghan Hovland had a hit and a walk for the Packers (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big Nine).
Winona 15, Austin 1
Austin pitching: Jordan Ransom (L) 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 ER; Bryce Garroway, 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 7 ER; Lathan Wilson, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Brady Kominek, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 R, 2 K
Austin hitting: Teyghan Hovland, 1-for-1, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-1; Jordan Ransom, 1-for-2, R; Cal Fox, 1-for-1, BB; Logan Murphy, 1-for-2
