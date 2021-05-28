AHS celebrates homecoming

Homecoming at Austin High School conjures memories of parades, football games, dances, and the all-important Battle of the Connects.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, the Class of 2021 wasn’t able to celebrate the tradition this last fall. Last week, however, the school was able to hold a spring homecoming event. Despite no parade, there was a coronation.

Molly Garry was this year’s homecoming queen while Dieth Duop was crowned as king.

The rest of the 2021 court consisted of Jackson Marsh, Katie Shin, Jacob Poorman, Ava Jovaag, Alex Gilbertson, Briella Wempner, Jordan Ransom and Elyse Hebrink.

The school was also able to have scaled down versions of traditional homecoming activities, including the food drive and Battle of the Connects.

Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4. People will be able to watch via livestream from Knowlton Auditorium at https://youtu.be/k9Cb-AVY548.