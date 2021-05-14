Alumni Update: McCormack homers in her last game of the season at UW-La Crosse

SOFTBALL

Austin grad Jordyn McCormack ended her freshman season with the UW-La Crosse softball with a blast as she hit a solo home run for the Eagles in a 4-1 loss to UW-Stevens Point in WIAC Quarterfinal on Thursday.

McCormack hit .284 with one homer, three doubles and nine RBIs on the season for UWL (14-14 overall).

Hayfield grad Kyal Hedyt went two-for-five with a walk for Luther College as the Norse (26-14 overall) beat Simpson College 5-3 and lost to Buena Vista University 6-1 at the American Rivers Conference Tournament in Coe College Thursday.

Heydt, a junior, is hitting .363 with 19 doubles, three homers and 36 RBIs on the season.

Luther will play Coe College at 11 a.m. Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hayfield grad Carrie Rutledge saw her first volleyball action at the University of Saint Thomas as the Tommies played a condensed spring season.

Rutledge, a junior transfer from RCTC, had eight kills and four digs as Saint Thomas swept Concordia on April 23.

Rutledge totaled 34 kills and 42 digs in five matches for the Tommies (3-2 overall).

BASKETBALL

Austin grad Agwa Nywesh wrapped up his freshman season at Western Nebraska Community College when his team lost to Otero Junior College in the first round of the Division Region IX Tournament by a score of 86-79 on April 3.

Nywesh had eight points and four steals in that loss and he finished the season with an average of 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 35 percent on three-pointers.

SOCCER

Austin grad Abel Gebrekiros saw his spring soccer season come to an end at Division I Gardner Webb when the Bulldogs lost to UNC Asheville 4-0 on April 11.

Gebrekiros logged in 823 minutes in 11 games and he finished with four goals and four assists — scoring two game winners and being named Big South Offensive player of the week twice.

He was named second team All-Conference for the Bulldogs (5-6 overall).