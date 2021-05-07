Applications sought for Cedar Arts Fest

A new arts festival, showcasing the works of Mitchell County and area artists, will be a new feature in Osage, Iowa this summer.

Cedar Arts Fest will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Cedar River Complex.

Artist application forms are now available for the event, sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County and Cedar Summerstock Theater. Space will be available for artist vendors, or for those who simply want to exhibit their art. Generous set-up time will be available on both Saturdays.

The theater’s production of “Regarding Broadway” will follow the close of the fest each Saturday in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center, also housed in the CRC. The Mitchell County Historical Society joins the CRC as a partner for the event.

Entrants must be 18 years old; younger artists may exhibit by special invitation. Artists may sign up for one or both Saturdays. Application deadline is June 11.

For more information and to apply, go to: www.cedarsummerstock.org, your local Chamber of Commerce, or visit the Facebook page for the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County.

The FACMC is a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging and promoting a variety of experiences in the fine arts for residents in Mitchell County.

Cedar Summerstock Theater, established in 2017, has proven to be a unique and popular musical theater whose troupe is made up of the finest college-aged actors and technical crew from across the U.S.