Austin girls take eighth in Big Nine meet

Packer girls take eighth in Big Nine meet

The Austin girls track and field team took eighth in the Big Nine meet in Rochester John Marshall Tuesday.

All four Packer relay teams set season best times and Olivia Walsh took second in the triple jump and tied for second in high jump, earning All-Big Nine honors in both events.

Toria Strampe had a season best hump of 4-10 to take fifth place in high jump and Marissa Shute took six seconds off of her best 3200-meter run time to take sixth.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 251; 2. Mankato East 230; 3. Winona 188; 4. Northfield 171.5; 5. Owatonna, 135.5; 6. Rochester Mayo 123; 7. Mankato West 114; 8. Austin 70; 9. Red Wing 63; 10. Rochester John Marshall 52; 11. Faribault 41; 12. Albert Lea 14

4 x 200-meter relay: Rachel Engelstab, Agony Kwot, Muye Ojulu and Olivia Walsh (seventh, 1:55.06)

4 x 800-meter relay: Nadia Vaughn, Lauren Schmitt, Casssidy Shute and Marissa Shute (seventh, 10:40.18)

1600-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (11th, 5:41.38); Lauren Schmitt (26th, 6:13.94)

4 x 100-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Toria Strampe, Rachel Engelstad, and Olivia Walsh (eighth, 55.55)

400-meter dash: Muye Ojulu (13th, 1:05.46); Agony Kwot (16th, 1:06.57)

300-meter hurdles: Sarah Wangen (17th, 54.31); Emily Klapperich (21st, 56.24)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (16th, 2:40.37)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (sixth, 12:04.72)

4 x 400-meter relay: Nadia Vaughn, Cassidy Shute, Muye Ojulu, and Agony Kwot (ninth, 4:28.73)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (17th, 30-3.50); Elise Callahan (19th, 29-11.75); Ali Portz (21st, 29-9)

Discus: Denni Heimer (22nd, 79-5); Emily Curtis (26th, 78-3)

Shot put: Sarah Wangen (ninth, 15-4.25); Thwol Othow (18th, 14-0); Mary Omot (20th, 13-8)

Long jump: Sarah Wangen (ninth, 15-4.25)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (34-2); Toria Strampe (18th, 29-1); Thowl Othow (22nd, 27-3.50)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (second, 5-0); Toria Strampe (fifth, 4-10)

Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (17th, 6-6)