Austin Utilities earns Best Places to Work award for 4th year

Austin Utilities was recently awarded the 2021 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota in the Mid-Size Employer range (50-150 people) by the Workforce Development Inc during a virtual awards event on April 22.

This is the fourth year in a row the organization has won the award.

“It is an honor to receive this award four years in a row. Being a Best Places to Work is an important goal for us,” said General Manager Mark Nibaur. “We plan to celebrate receiving this recognition with our staff.” In addition to a good benefit package, active employee committees for safety, wellness, and community engagement have helped Austin Utilities earn this award.”

The Best Places to Work awards program is a study which has been commissioned by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program is to recognize some of the best employers in our local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida.

The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay.

“We applied for the award program hoping to learn about what others are doing to make their workplaces better. It was great to see that we are creating a positive work environment for our employees,” Nibaur said.