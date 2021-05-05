Awesome Blossom golfers take first in USC Quad
The Blooming Prairie boys golf team took first place the USC quadrangular in Oakview Golf Club in Freeborn Tuesday.
Colin Jordison took first for the Awesome Blossoms with a score of 41.
Team standings: 1. Blooming Prairie 178; 2. Faribault Bethlehem Academy 180; 2. United South Central 181; 4. Maple River 198
BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 41; David Kartes, 44; Kollyn Alwes, 44; Garret Farr, 49; Tyler Archer, 52; Colby Johnson, 57
